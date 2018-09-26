Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 2:48 am

Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested & Charged with Rape

Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested & Charged with Rape

Victor Ortiz, a boxing champion who has also delved into acting, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The 31-year-old boxer surrendered himself to the authorities on Tuesday (September 25) and he was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault – forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration.

A woman accused Victor of sexually assaulting him back in March. The incident happened “inside a residence in the city of Oxnard,” according to the police (via People).

An ongoing investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued and Ortiz surrendered himself to the Ventura Country Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station. His bail was set at $100,000.

Victor previously appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and he also was in the movies The Expendables and Southpaw.
Just Jared on Facebook
victor ortiz charged with rape 01
victor ortiz charged with rape 02
victor ortiz charged with rape 03
victor ortiz charged with rape 04
victor ortiz charged with rape 05
victor ortiz charged with rape 06
victor ortiz charged with rape 07
victor ortiz charged with rape 08
victor ortiz charged with rape 09
victor ortiz charged with rape 10
victor ortiz charged with rape 11
victor ortiz charged with rape 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Victor Ortiz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop