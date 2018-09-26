Boxer Victor Ortiz Arrested & Charged with Rape

Victor Ortiz, a boxing champion who has also delved into acting, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The 31-year-old boxer surrendered himself to the authorities on Tuesday (September 25) and he was charged with three counts of felony sexual assault – forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and forcible digital penetration.

A woman accused Victor of sexually assaulting him back in March. The incident happened “inside a residence in the city of Oxnard,” according to the police (via People).

An ongoing investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued and Ortiz surrendered himself to the Ventura Country Sheriff Department’s East Valley Station. His bail was set at $100,000.

Victor previously appeared as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and he also was in the movies The Expendables and Southpaw.