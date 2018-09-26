BTS Takes Over Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

The guys from BTS – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga and v – sit down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 25) in New York City.

The boy band participated in a fun Fortnite Dance Challenge, performed their two songs “Idol” and “I’m Fine,” and also chatted with the host.

During the interview, the guys introduced themselves and each guy got huge cheers from the audience upon saying their names. They also said they are hoping for a Grammy one day!

Check out the videos here!

