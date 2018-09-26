Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 1:17 am

BTS Takes Over Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

BTS Takes Over Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

The guys from BTSJ-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga and v – sit down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (September 25) in New York City.

The boy band participated in a fun Fortnite Dance Challenge, performed their two songs “Idol” and “I’m Fine,” and also chatted with the host.

During the interview, the guys introduced themselves and each guy got huge cheers from the audience upon saying their names. They also said they are hoping for a Grammy one day!

Check out the videos here!

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…



Just Jared on Facebook
bts jimmy fallon 01
bts jimmy fallon 02
bts jimmy fallon 03
bts jimmy fallon 04
bts jimmy fallon 05
bts jimmy fallon 06
bts jimmy fallon 07
bts jimmy fallon 08
bts jimmy fallon 09

Photos: NBC
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jimmy Fallon, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, rm, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop