Cardi B Set To Perform 'I Like It' at American Music Awards 2018!

Cardi B struts her stuff in a fierce black ensemble while exiting the Lutetia Hotel to head to the Thierry Mugler fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday morning (September 26) in Paris, France.

It was recently announced that the 25-year-old entertainer is set to perform her hit single “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin at the 2018 American Music Awards!

Cardi ties for top-nominated AMA artist this year with a total of eight nominations, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop.

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host the show again this year, which will air on October 9 on ABC. Be sure to stick with Just Jared as we’ll be live blogging the entire show.