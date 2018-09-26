Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 5:25 pm

Charlie Hunnam Gets Into Character on the Set of 'Jungleland'!

Charlie Hunnam is getting into character!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming drama Jungleland on Wednesday (September 26) in Fall River, Mass.

Charlie was seen on the set alongside co-stars Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden as they prepared for scenes.

Charlie wore a hoodie before getting into a leather jacket and putting on a gold chain. Jack took a smoke break before having a cut applied under his eye in makeup, and Jessica was seen in a white sweater and striped pants.

The film is about a reluctant bare-knuckle boxer “Lion” (O’Connell) and his manager / brother “Stanley” (Hunnam) who must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion “Sky” (Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

charlie hunnam jungleland set september 2018 00
charlie hunnam jungleland set september 2018 01
charlie hunnam jungleland set september 2018 02
charlie hunnam jungleland set september 2018 03
charlie hunnam jungleland set september 2018 04

