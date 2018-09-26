Charlie Hunnam Gets Into Character on the Set of 'Jungleland'!

Charlie Hunnam is getting into character!

The 38-year-old actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming drama Jungleland on Wednesday (September 26) in Fall River, Mass.

Charlie was seen on the set alongside co-stars Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden as they prepared for scenes.

Charlie wore a hoodie before getting into a leather jacket and putting on a gold chain. Jack took a smoke break before having a cut applied under his eye in makeup, and Jessica was seen in a white sweater and striped pants.

The film is about a reluctant bare-knuckle boxer “Lion” (O’Connell) and his manager / brother “Stanley” (Hunnam) who must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion “Sky” (Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.