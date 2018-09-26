Cindy Crawford Supports Daughter Kaia Gerber at 'Saint Laurent' Show

Top Stories
Cindy Crawford got to sit front row while watching her daughter Kaia Gerber strut down the runway!

The 52-year-old supermodel stepped out for the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.

Kaia got the chance to walk the runway in two different looks and helped close the first part of the fashion show!

“Closing part one of Saint Laurent last night 🖤 I will always remember walking on water under the Eiffel Tower. my forever family @ysl thank you for creating magic!” Kaia wrote on her Instagram.

