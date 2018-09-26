Top Stories
Wed, 26 September 2018 at 3:00 pm

David Boreanaz & Max Thieriot Celebrate Season 2 Premiere of 'Seal Team'!

David Boreanaz happily poses alongside his co-star Max Thieriot while attending the season two premiere of their series Seal Team held at the Historic American Legion – Post 43 on Tuesday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor and Max, 29, were joined at the event by their cast mates Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Judd Lormand and David‘s wife Jaime Bergman, who stepped out to show her support.

Season two of Seal Team is set to premiere next week on Wednesday (October 3) at 9/8c on CBS – Watch the promo trailer below!


‘Seal Team’ Season 2 Promo Teaser
Credit: Rich Fury, Michael Tran; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic
Posted to: A.J. Buckley, David Boreanaz, Jessica Pare, Judd Lormand, Max Thieriot, neil brown jr, Toni Trucks

