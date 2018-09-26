Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 3:15 pm

David Henrie Faces Charges After Accidentally Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

David Henrie Faces Charges After Accidentally Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

David Henrie is facing three charges after bringing a loaded gun to an airport.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old former Wizards of Waverly Place actor accidentally brought his legally owned personal gun to LAX airport in Los Angeles.

David was immediately taken into custody after TSA agents discovered he had a loaded gun on him and he later issued an apology for the disruption.

According to TMZ, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office has filed three charges against David including carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of one year behind bars.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Henrie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop