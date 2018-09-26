David Henrie Faces Charges After Accidentally Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

David Henrie is facing three charges after bringing a loaded gun to an airport.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old former Wizards of Waverly Place actor accidentally brought his legally owned personal gun to LAX airport in Los Angeles.

David was immediately taken into custody after TSA agents discovered he had a loaded gun on him and he later issued an apology for the disruption.

According to TMZ, the L.A. City Attorney’s Office has filed three charges against David including carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of one year behind bars.