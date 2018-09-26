DJ Khaled Gets Support from Mark Wahlberg at Air Jordan 3 Unveiling!

DJ Khaled poses alongside Mark Wahlberg while attending the DJ Khaled x Jordan Brand Unveiling of The Father of Asahd and Another One held on Monday (September 24) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old hit-maker revealed the Asahd 3′s and Another One 3′s in front of an audience of sneaker lovers alike and brought out his newest We The Best artist Flipp Dinero for a special performance of his single “Leave Me Alone.”

DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 3 collaboration will be extremely limited and only exclusive to the We The Best website.

The following day (September 25), Khaled hit the stage to perform at the 1 Night, $1 Million, 10 States, 100s Of Victories with Eric Garcetti & Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles.