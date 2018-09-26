Duchess Kate Middleton's Return From Maternity Leave Announced By Palace!

Kensington Palace has officially announced when Duchess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) will be returning from her maternity leave after giving birth to her third child with Prince William back in April.

Kensington Palace tweeted, “The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the @SCTrust Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday 2nd October.”

Prince Louis was born on April 23, and royal experts said that the Duchess would be back making official appearances after six months.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen Duchess Kate in the past six months – she’s made appearances at the recent Royal Wedding and at Prince Louis‘ christening, among others.