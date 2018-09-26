Frank Parker Dead - 'Days Of Our Lives' Actor Dies at 79

Top Stories
Wed, 26 September 2018 at 1:50 am

Frank Parker, the actor best known for playing Grandpa Shawn Brady on Days of Our Lives, has sadly died at the age of 79.

The longtime soap opera star passed away on September 16 in Vacaville, Calif. He died due to complications of Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Parker was on Days of Our Lives from 1983 until his retirement in 2008. He starred on the daytime soap for 25 years.

“He could light up a room with his singing voice and was known to burst into song at any moment,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He was a ham and loved the spotlight. Above all, he was the most supportive, generous, kind man and father. Frank loved his family.”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Frank‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
