Jennifer Hudson Was Asked By Aretha Franklin to Play Her in Upcoming Movie

Jennifer Hudson is going to live out her dream of playing Aretha Franklin!

The 37-year-old singer and actress opened up about her role in the upcoming film about Aretha‘s life while making an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“Aretha said she wanted Jennifer Hudson to play her and it’s always been my dream to play Aretha, and it’s actually happening,” Jennifer explained.

She continued, “It blows my mind. I’ve always looked up to Aretha and to portray her — I cannot even speak about it because it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s a huge task.’ Think about it: It’s not just two, three decades of a career. This woman had a lifetime of a career. That’s like 70 years. I cannot even begin to imagine how long it’s going to take to cover.”

Check out Jennifer‘s entire interview below…

Click inside to watch Jennifer play a game of Sing Out…