Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Unbelievable Muscles: 'Feeling Like Superwoman'

Jennifer Lopez is “feeling like Superwoman” while showing off her amazing arm muscles in this new photo posted to Instagram.

“Feeling like superwoman after the show tonight! When I started this run I thought omg 15 shows in 27 days that’s a lot… but I made a promise to myself that instead of letting it wear me down I would be even stronger at the end of it…I will work out and be in the best shape of my life… There were moments I was tired and there was travel and I had to fit in my workouts where I could…” JLo posted on her Instagram account about her run of shows in Las Vegas.

“But here we are with only 3 shows left!! And I am having so many emotions but mostly just feeling strong, happy and grateful!!!” she added.

If you don’t know, Jennifer is in her last run of Las Vegas shows and they’re all sold out! Over the weekend, JLo invited a ton of celebrity pals to check out her show and actually broke some records that night, too!