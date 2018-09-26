Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Coordinate Their Outfits for Dinner at Craig's

Top Stories
Wed, 26 September 2018 at 6:38 pm

Joe Jonas and fiancee Sophie Turner both wore red and black looks for their dinner date at Craig’s.

The 29-year-old The Voice (AU) judge and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress were spotted holding hands while leaving the restaurant on Tuesday night (September 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Sophie donned a black crop tee with red lyrics from The Clash‘s “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” which she paired with black and white houndstooth pants and pointy white boots.

Joe sported a white and red graphic t-shirt with black pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers.

The couple was recently seen grabbing lunch in New York City following their double date with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the 2018 U.S. Open.

15+ pictures inside of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at dinner…

