Wed, 26 September 2018 at 2:22 am

John David Washington Joins 'Monsters & Men' Cast at NYC Premiere!

John David Washington suits up for the premiere of his new movie Monsters and Men on Tuesday (September 25) at the BAM Harvey Theater in New York City.

The 34-year-old actor was joined at the event by co-stars Chante Adams, Kevin Harrison Jr., Cara Buono, Anthony Ramos, and writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The movie follows the aftermath of a police killing of a black man, told through the eyes of the bystander who filmed the act, an African-American police officer, and a high-school baseball phenom inspired to take a stand.

Monsters and Men hits theaters on September 28.
