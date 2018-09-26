Kanye West Heads to a Business Meeting in Chicago

Kanye West flashes a smirk as he leaves his hotel on Monday morning (September 24) in Chicago, Ill.

The 41-year-old rapper/designer kept things cool in a gray hoodie, black shorts, and sneakers as he kicked his day off with a meeting.

Over the weekend, Kanye and his son Saint, 2, threw out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game!

If you missed it, Kanye recently declared that he was planning on “moving to Chicago and never leaving again.” However, wife Kim Kardashian has no plans on leaving California.