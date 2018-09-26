Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry did their first red carpet together since getting back together!

The couple stopped by the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on Wednesday (September 26) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

New that they reunited broke back in March. Just a few months later, things were pretty much confirmed when Katy left a sexy comment on Orlando‘s Instagram (that she meant to send as a DM!)

Check out the photos of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the red carpet…