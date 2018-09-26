Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Strike a Pose at YouTube Cocktail Party in Paris

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid sandwich in fashion journalist Derek Blasberg at the YouTube cocktail party!

The models, ages 22 and 21, respectively, got glam in orange dresses for the event held during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 26) in Paris, France.

They were joined by Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, Olivia Palermo, and the Merrell Twins.

The Honorable Jamie D. McCourt, Ambassador of the United States of America to France and Monaco, along with Derek, Head, Fashion and Beauty, YouTube, and Sebastien Missoffe, Vice President and Managing Director, Google France, hosted the event at the ambassador’s residence.

Virgil Abloh served as DJ, and HAIM performed.

