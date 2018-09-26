Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian is getting some attention for the sexy and suggestive comment she left on her hubby Kanye West‘s Instagram account a few hours ago!

It started when Kanye posted a photo on his Instagram account of just his legs and feet. In the pic, Kanye is wearing a pair of grey sweat pants.

Kim took to Instagram to comment, “Grey sweat pants challenge? Lemme see” with the crying laughing emoji!

If you don’t know, the grey sweatpants challenge went viral a few years back when people began noticing that grey sweats could outline men’s private areas and accentuate their packages.

Check out the comment in the gallery…