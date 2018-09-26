Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Go Car Shopping in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are going car shopping!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars were spotted heading out to go car shopping on Wednesday (September 26) in Calabasas, Calif.

The two were seen strolling through Scott‘s dealership, Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, while filming scenes for their reality show. Kim was seen scoping out a red Mercedes Benz G-Wagon on the shopping trip.

