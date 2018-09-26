Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf &amp; FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 5:12 pm

Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Go Car Shopping in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Go Car Shopping in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are going car shopping!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars were spotted heading out to go car shopping on Wednesday (September 26) in Calabasas, Calif.

The two were seen strolling through Scott‘s dealership, Calabasas Luxury Motorcars, while filming scenes for their reality show. Kim was seen scoping out a red Mercedes Benz G-Wagon on the shopping trip.

Kim recently got some attention for the sexy and suggestive comment she left on her hubby Kanye West‘s Instagram account. Check it out!
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick

