KJ Apa Opens Up About the Downsides of Fame: 'You Have To Be Careful'

KJ Apa looks handsome on the cover of the new issue of GQ Style, on stands September 27th.

Here’s what the 21-year-old Riverdale actor had to share with the mag:

On the downsides of fame: “Having to look behind your shoulder every couple of seconds if you’re walking home, to make sure no one’s following you. Having paparazzi know where you live, you have to be careful every time you walk outside your front door.”

On why he doesn’t mind not having time off: “I would say in the last year, I’ve had maybe a couple of weeks off. Two weeks. Total. But when I signed with [talent agency] UTA, I told my agents that I don’t want to have a day off in the next five to seven years. I just want to keep it going. It’s important to use the attention around the show and the success of the show, to just milk it. And people are gonna struggle to dissect you from your character, so I feel like I need to prove myself, outside of the show.”

On returning to his normal life: “I’m not scared of being forgotten. I could quite happily walk out of here and go back to New Zealand. I’d be with my boys, I’d be with my family, and it’d be great.”

