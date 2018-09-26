Kristen Bell Looks Chic Stepping Out in New York City

Kristen Bell is looking fashionable and fierce!

The 38-year-old Bad Moms actress was seen stepping out in Manhattan on Wednesday (September 26) in New York City.

Kristen was all smiles enjoying a busy day out, wearing a large grey sweater dress and knee high boots during the outing.

Kristen was seen sharing a laugh with some fans while shopping at Old Navy on Tuesday (September 25) at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. She was there after launching a fundraising contest on Omaze with the prize being a trip to L.A. to go back-to-school shopping with her.