Kristen Bell Warns 'Veronica Mars' Reboot Will Be 'Darker' - Watch!

Kristen Bell is bracing fans of Veronica Mars!

The 38-year-old actress made an appearance at SiriusXM studios on Wednesday (September 26) for an EW Spotlight on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio.

During her appearance, Kristen discussed several topics including Frozen 2, the Veronica Mars reboot, how her daughter discovered she is famous.

She also explained her love for her Veronica Mars character, the show’s fandom, and thoughts on extending the beloved franchise.

The EW Spotlight will air on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio (ch 105.) on Thursday (September 27) at 8 a.m. ET.

Watch below!