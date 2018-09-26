Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 5:44 pm

Lady Gaga Looks Hot in Leather as She Greets Fans in London!

Lady Gaga Looks Hot in Leather as She Greets Fans in London!

Lady Gaga is looking so hot!

The 32-year-old Joanne superstar was spotted greeting her fans on Wednesday night (September 26) while leaving the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

Gaga stopped to sign items and take selfies with her loyal Little Monsters, and looked chic in sunglasses, a black leather coat and thigh-high black boots.

She is currently in London to promote her new movie with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, which has already been receiving rave reviews from early screenings. The movie hits theaters on October 5.
