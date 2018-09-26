Lady Gaga Looks Hot in Leather as She Greets Fans in London!

Lady Gaga is looking so hot!

The 32-year-old Joanne superstar was spotted greeting her fans on Wednesday night (September 26) while leaving the Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

Gaga stopped to sign items and take selfies with her loyal Little Monsters, and looked chic in sunglasses, a black leather coat and thigh-high black boots.

She is currently in London to promote her new movie with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, which has already been receiving rave reviews from early screenings. The movie hits theaters on October 5.