Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Blonde After Filming 'A Star Is Born' - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga is opening up about her role in A Star Is Born!

The 32-year-old Joanne pop superstar made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (September 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

During their chat, Ellen asked Gaga what she preferred to be called. (They settled on Miss Lady.) Ellen also reminded Gaga that she encouraged her to pursue acting back in 2011!

Later, they discussed working with Bradley Cooper, as well as Gaga‘s character of Ally.

Gaga then revealed she dyed her hair blonde the same night they wrapped filming to help remove herself from her character’s emotional story.

Plus, Ellen put Gaga in the hot seat to play “Burning Questions.”

Watch below!



Lady Gaga Tells Ellen Why She Can’t Let Go of ‘A Star Is Born’ Character



Lady Gaga Stopped ‘Dead in Her Tracks’ Hearing Bradley Cooper Sing



Lady Gaga Reveals Celebrity Crush in Ellen’s ‘Burning Questions’