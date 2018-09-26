Leaving Netflix in October 2018 - Full List of Expiring Titles Revealed

Beginning on October 1, Netflix will be removing various movies and television shows from their streaming service.

Throughout the month, more and more titles will be removed — but luckily, the streaming service gives users a head’s up of what will be removed! So, be sure to note some of these titles and get ready to binge-watch before they’re gone.

Don’t fret – Netflix also announced the list of Halloween-related titles they’ll be adding to the streaming service.

Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October…

TITLES LEAVING NETFLIX

10/1/18

21

Adventureland

The Adventures of Tintin

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

The Clan

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

The Family Man

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

The Lost Boys

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

The Rugrats Movie

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

10/2/18

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

10/6/18

The BFG

10/8/18

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

10/10/18

Leap Year

10/13/18

The Nut Job

10/14/18

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

10/17/18

Donnie Darko

10/22/18

The Secret Life of Pets

10/24/18

V/H/S/2

10/25/18

Big Eyes

Queen of Katwe

10/26/18

Southside With You

10/28/18

Bridget Jones’s Baby