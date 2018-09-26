Leaving Netflix in October 2018 - Full List of Expiring Titles Revealed
Beginning on October 1, Netflix will be removing various movies and television shows from their streaming service.
Throughout the month, more and more titles will be removed — but luckily, the streaming service gives users a head’s up of what will be removed! So, be sure to note some of these titles and get ready to binge-watch before they’re gone.
Don’t fret – Netflix also announced the list of Halloween-related titles they’ll be adding to the streaming service.
Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October…
TITLES LEAVING NETFLIX
10/1/18
21
Adventureland
The Adventures of Tintin
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
The Clan
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
The Family Man
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
The Lost Boys
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
The Rugrats Movie
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
10/2/18
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
10/6/18
The BFG
10/8/18
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
10/10/18
Leap Year
10/13/18
The Nut Job
10/14/18
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
10/17/18
Donnie Darko
10/22/18
The Secret Life of Pets
10/24/18
V/H/S/2
10/25/18
Big Eyes
Queen of Katwe
10/26/18
Southside With You
10/28/18
Bridget Jones’s Baby