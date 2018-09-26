Lindsay Lohan & Brother Dakota Sit Front Row at Star-Studded Saint Laurent Paris Show!
Lindsay Lohan strikes a pose alongside her brother Dakota while attending the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 held on Tuesday (September 25) in Paris, France.
The 32-year-old entertainer and Dakota, 22, were joined in the front row of the presentation by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, G-Eazy, Dave Franco and his wife Alison Brie, Nicole Richie, Caleb Landry Jones, Cindy Crawford, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss, Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and Matt Dillon.
Also in attendance in the front row was 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman, Sylvia Hoeks, model David Alexander Flinn, designer Tony Ward, British Vogue‘s Edward Enninful, Aymeline Valade, Luke Baines, Aimee Song, Chiara Ferragni and Catherine Deneuve.