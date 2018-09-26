Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 7:35 pm

Marcia Cross Provides Update After Anal Cancer Diagnosis

Marcia Cross Provides Update After Anal Cancer Diagnosis

Marcia Cross is feeling happy and healthy!

The 56-year-old Desperate Housewives actress provided a health update after undoing treatment for anal cancer on her Instagram.

“So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you,” she said captioning a selfie.

“I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE. Marcia,” she wrote.

“After posting a picture of myself here and uttering the words #cancer and #hairloss, I felt liberated, deliriously free and completely me. How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself,” she added in another post.

