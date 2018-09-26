Marcia Cross Provides Update After Anal Cancer Diagnosis

Marcia Cross is feeling happy and healthy!

The 56-year-old Desperate Housewives actress provided a health update after undoing treatment for anal cancer on her Instagram.

“So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra. Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you,” she said captioning a selfie.

“I am POST cancer. All good now. Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE. Marcia,” she wrote.

“After posting a picture of myself here and uttering the words #cancer and #hairloss, I felt liberated, deliriously free and completely me. How or why this simple act gave me such a powerful lift I did not question, but I thanked God or whatever gave me the internal push to move forward and expose myself,” she added in another post.

