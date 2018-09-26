Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf &amp; FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 5:37 pm

Mariah Carey Gets An Escort Inside Craig's Restaurant!

Mariah Carey Gets An Escort Inside Craig's Restaurant!

Mariah Carey was mobbed by fans on her way to dinner!

The 48-year-old entertainer was spotted heading inside Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday night (September 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Mariah got an escort from two of her security guards as she made her way through the crowd of fans and photographers.

On the way out, Mariah stopped to sign some autographs before heading out for the rest of her evening.

Earlier in the week, Mariah and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also made a stop at the celebrity hot spot after attending Beyonce‘s concert.
