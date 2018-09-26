Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Jurnee Smollett Bell Join 'Birds of Prey'!

Margot Robbie‘s Birds of Prey cohorts have been cast!

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play the Huntress, who is popular in the Batman comics, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell will play Black Canary, an expert fighter, THR reports.

Margot will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the film, which will open in theaters on February 7, 2020. Margot played the role in DC Universe film Suicide Squad opposite Jared Leto. Casting is reportedly still underway for other characters in the franchise film. Stay tuned as we learn more news!