Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 12:28 pm

Michael B. Jordan Put His Sculpted Body on Display in 'Creed II' Trailer & Poster - Watch Now!

Michael B. Jordan Put His Sculpted Body on Display in 'Creed II' Trailer & Poster - Watch Now!

Michael B. Jordan is starring in the brand new, amazing trailer for Creed II, where he puts his hot shirtless body on display.

Here’s a synopsis: Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and more star.

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters on Wednesday, November 21.
