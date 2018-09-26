Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Michelle Dockery is back on the set of Downton Abbey!

The actress and star of the hit show was seen filming the upcoming movie while wearing a 1920s style outfit on Wednesday (September 26) in Bath, England.

Michelle was joined on the set by her co-star Allan Leech.

If you missed it, some of Michelle‘s co-stars including Maggie Smith and more, began filming the movie this week and you can see those set photos right here.

The movie will be released on September 20, 2019 and the plot is not yet known. Stay tuned as more information is revealed!