Netflix Is Adding Lots of TV Shows & Movies in October 2018 - Full List!

Netflix has just debuted the full list of titles they’ll be adding to the streaming service beginning on October 1.

Earlier this week, Netflix released the list of scary movie titles they would add for Halloween, and now, they’ve just released the complete list of all the shows and films they’re adding!

Click inside to see all the movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in October…

Available on 10/1/18

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison

Black Dynamite

Blade

Blade II

Blazing Saddles

The Dead Pool

The Devil’s Advocate

Empire Records

Gotham: Season 4

The Green Mile

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

The Lake House

Must Love Dogs

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Mystic River

The NeverEnding Story

New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America

Pay It Forward

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumble in the Bronx

She’s Out of My League

The Shining

Sommersby

V for Vendetta

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

10/2/18

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

10/3/18

Truth or Dare

10/4/18

Creeped Out

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

10/5/18

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

10/6/18

Little Things: Season 1

10/8/18

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

10/9/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

10/10/18

22 July

Pacto de Sangue

10/11/18

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

10/12/18

Apostle

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

The Haunting of Hill House

The Kindergarten Teacher

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

10/15/18

Octonauts: Season 4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

10/16/18

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

10/19/18

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito Salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes for Us

Wanderlust

10/21/18

Robozuna

10/23/18

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

10/24/18

Bodyguard

10/25/18

Great News: Season 2

10/26/18

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

10/27/18

Girl From Nowhere

10/28/18

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

10/30/18

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

10/31/18

Goldie & Bear: Season 2

GUN CITY