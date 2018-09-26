Netflix Is Adding Lots of TV Shows & Movies in October 2018 - Full List!
Netflix has just debuted the full list of titles they’ll be adding to the streaming service beginning on October 1.
Earlier this week, Netflix released the list of scary movie titles they would add for Halloween, and now, they’ve just released the complete list of all the shows and films they’re adding!
If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of movies and TV shows that Netflix will be removing beginning in October!
Click inside to see all the movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in October…
Available on 10/1/18
Angel Eyes
Anger Management
Billy Madison
Black Dynamite
Blade
Blade II
Blazing Saddles
The Dead Pool
The Devil’s Advocate
Empire Records
Gotham: Season 4
The Green Mile
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
The Lake House
Must Love Dogs
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
Mystic River
The NeverEnding Story
New York Minute
Once Upon a Time in America
Pay It Forward
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumble in the Bronx
She’s Out of My League
The Shining
Sommersby
V for Vendetta
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
10/2/18
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater: Season 7
Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
Monty Python’s Life of Brian
10/3/18
Truth or Dare
10/4/18
Creeped Out
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
10/5/18
Big Mouth: Season 2
Dancing Queen
Élite
Empire Games
Little Things: Season 2
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters: Season 2
The Rise of Phoenixes
YG Future Strategy Office
10/6/18
Little Things: Season 1
10/8/18
Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
Mo Amer: The Vagabond
10/9/18
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
10/10/18
22 July
Pacto de Sangue
10/11/18
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
10/12/18
Apostle
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
FightWorld
The Haunting of Hill House
The Kindergarten Teacher
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
10/15/18
Octonauts: Season 4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
10/16/18
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
10/19/18
Accidentally in Love
Ask the Doctor
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
Derren Brown: Sacrifice
Distrito Salvaje
Gnome Alone
Haunted
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
Larva Island
Making a Murderer: Part 2
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3
The Night Comes for Us
Wanderlust
10/21/18
Robozuna
10/23/18
ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH
10/24/18
Bodyguard
10/25/18
Great News: Season 2
10/26/18
Been So Long
Castlevania: Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls
10/27/18
Girl From Nowhere
10/28/18
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
10/30/18
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
The Degenerates
10/31/18
Goldie & Bear: Season 2
GUN CITY
