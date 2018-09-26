Nicki Minaj Dons Colorful Outfit While Arriving in Brazil!

Top Stories
Nicki Minaj gets bombarded with fans as she makes her way out to her ride outside of an airport on Tuesday night (September 25) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 35-year-old rapper was decked out in a head-to-toe Versace outfit as she took a video of the screaming fans waiting for her.

Nicki is in town to hit the stage for the promotional TIDAL subscriber concert on Wednesday night – which also happens to be her first time performing in Brazil!

Check out Nicki‘s video of her fans below!
