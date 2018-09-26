Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 6:00 am

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Steps Out for Global Goals World Cup 2018!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Steps Out for Global Goals World Cup 2018!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is all smiles as he steps out for the 2018 Global Goals World Cup on Tuesday afternoon (September 25) at the SAP Leonardo Center in New York City.

The 48-year-old Game of Thrones star and Goodwill Ambassador attended the event that helps raise awareness and funds for the UN Sustainable Development Goal – which range from gender equality to climate change.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

“Women make up half of the world’s population but have only 30% of governance representation. Their participation is critical to the success of the #GlobalGoals. I again brought my daughters to the #GGWCup this year, so they can see all these remarkable women – scientists, activists, CEOs, policymakers – playing #Sport4SDGs. Sport unites people around the world, and I hope that so will the #SDGs,” Nikolaj wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his two daughters Philippa, 17, and Safina, 14.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

