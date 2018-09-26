Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf &amp; FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 6:03 pm

Pete Davidson Heads Out After Visiting Ariana Grande in NYC

Pete Davidson is heading out.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star made his way out after visiting fiancee Ariana Grande‘s apartment on Wednesday (September 24) in New York City.

Pete wore a hoodie as he stepped out in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Earlier on, Pete responded to Chevy Chase‘s Saturday Night Live diss while making a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Find out what he said!

Pete is currently a cast member on SNL.
