Pete Davidson Heads Out After Visiting Ariana Grande in NYC

Pete Davidson is heading out.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star made his way out after visiting fiancee Ariana Grande‘s apartment on Wednesday (September 24) in New York City.

Pete wore a hoodie as he stepped out in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Earlier on, Pete responded to Chevy Chase‘s Saturday Night Live diss while making a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Find out what he said!

Pete is currently a cast member on SNL.