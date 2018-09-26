Pete Davidson Heads Out After Visiting Ariana Grande in NYC
Pete Davidson is heading out.
The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star made his way out after visiting fiancee Ariana Grande‘s apartment on Wednesday (September 24) in New York City.
Pete wore a hoodie as he stepped out in the Chelsea neighborhood.
Earlier on, Pete responded to Chevy Chase‘s Saturday Night Live diss while making a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Find out what he said!
Pete is currently a cast member on SNL.