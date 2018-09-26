Wed, 26 September 2018 at 11:20 am
Rihanna's Home Burglarized for Second Time This Year
- Rihanna‘s home was hit by robbers – TMZ
- Meet the DWTS: Juniors casts! – Just Jared Jr
- Why is there a controversy surrounding Meghan Markle and her car door!? – Lainey Gossip
- Find out why Judi Dench is in hot water – TooFab
- Five rumors about Justin Bieber that are just wrong – Gossip Cop
- 100 Halloween costume ideas for those who love the 90s – Popsugar
- Find out who was sent home from Dancing with the Stars first – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook