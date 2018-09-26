Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf &amp; FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 4:26 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Spilling Her Best Beauty Secrets!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is showing her style in the City of Lights!

The 31-year-old actress and model was spotted stepping out of her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 26) in Paris, France.

In addition to fashion week events, Rosie is getting ready to host her very first master class in Los Angeles to share her best beauty secrets!

Rosie and her Glam team – makeup artists Katie Jane Hughes and Nikki DeRoest – will dish advice and teach lucky attendees how to get their signature makeup looks.

Guests will leave with not just creative inspiration and advanced techniques but also an incredible gift bag curated by Rosie.

For information about the master class head to their website!
