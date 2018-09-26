Top Stories
Wed, 26 September 2018 at 7:34 pm

Shawn Mendes Says He's the 'Most Nervous Guy' at Grammy Museum Performance

Shawn Mendes is getting personal with fans!

The 20-year-old “In My Blood” singer opened up during An Evening With Shawn Mendes at The GRAMMY Museum on Tuesday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

He was joined by Foo FightersDave Grohl.

“Now I’m 20, and everybody who was 15 listening to me back then is now 20,” Shawn said about his music during the Q&A before his performance (via E! News). “And they have grown up, too. I’m not afraid of [losing my audience]. I’m not afraid of becoming more mature.”

While discussing the writing process of his second single from his current album, “Nervous,” Shawn shared, “How do we make it sound like I’m the most confident dude ever, but the message is the absolute opposite? [In reality,] I’m the most nervous guy. Really, what I started to realize is that when you get nervous around people, when you get nervous on stage, it genuinely means you care. And the second you stop getting nervous is maybe when there’s a problem, you know? So, I really take nerves to heart. Nerves mean that there’s something inside thinking like you need to care about this.”

Shawn‘s YouTube documentary drops this Friday, and his “Lost in Japan” remix drops tonight at midnight!

Also pictured inside: Shawn departing on a flight at LAX Airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

