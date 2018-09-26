Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 8:24 pm

Slick Woods Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth!

Slick Woods is showing off her post-baby body!

The 22-year-old model posted a picture wearing a crop top on Wednesday (September 26) on her Instagram Story.

Slick gave birth to her first child, Saphir, with boyfriend Adonis Bosso just hours after walking in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

“Out w lil daddie,” Slick wrote with a stroller pictured in the background.

Slick confirmed her son’s birth by sharing photos from the fashion show and saying, “A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold sh-t down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F–K I WANT WHENEVER THE F–K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.”
