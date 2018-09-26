Slick Woods Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth!

Slick Woods is showing off her post-baby body!

The 22-year-old model posted a picture wearing a crop top on Wednesday (September 26) on her Instagram Story.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Slick Woods

Slick gave birth to her first child, Saphir, with boyfriend Adonis Bosso just hours after walking in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

“Out w lil daddie,” Slick wrote with a stroller pictured in the background.

Slick confirmed her son’s birth by sharing photos from the fashion show and saying, “A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold sh-t down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F–K I WANT WHENEVER THE F–K I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.”