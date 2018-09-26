Sofia Vergara Reveals the Strange Item She'll Take From the 'Modern Family' Set

Sofia Vergara might be saying goodbye to Modern Family after this season but she’ll be taking something from the set to help cherish the memories!

The 46-year-old actress opened up about the end of the show and the unexpected item she plans to grab while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I don’t want it to be [the final season]! I want it to be like Law & Order or CSI: Miami…going on and on and on,” Sofia explained.

She added, “But it’s been 10 years and the wear and tear on that set…is not that great. I guess you have to take something when you’ve been in such a successful show though…Most of my scenes are in the kitchen and I’m always standing next to a very horrible vase that is on the kitchen counter. I think I’m going to grab that!”

