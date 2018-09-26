'Survivor' Contestants for Fall 2018 - Meet the 20 'David vs Goliath' Castaways for Season 37!

Survivor is back tonight and we have the full list of contestants competing on season 37 to become the ultimate survivor!

Twenty castaways have been gathered for one of the most highly anticipated seasons yet – dubbed “David vs. Goliath.”

According to CBS, the castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.

If you don’t know, Jeff Probst will be back again this season to take on hosting duties. Tune into CBS tonight at 8pm ET to catch the premiere episode!

Click through the slideshow to meet all twenty contestants competing on season thirty-seven of Survivor…