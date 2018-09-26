Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 12:30 pm

Taraji P. Henson Demonstrates Her Spot-On Cardi B Impression on 'The Tonight Show'!

Taraji P. Henson keeps it bright in pink while making her way out of The View studios after making an appearance on Tuesday (September 25) in New York City.

The 48-year-old Empire star then made her way to the NBC studios to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Taraji revealed all the reasons why she’s a true OG Cardi B fan and showed off her best impression of the “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker – Watch below!

Taraji also describes her Mother’s Day engagement story, how she put pregnancy rumors to rest with a shot on the Emmys red carpet, and explains why she launched a foundation to tackle mental health in the black community.


Taraji P. Henson Demonstrates Her Spot-On Cardi B Impression

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Solace London dress at The View and an Alberta Ferretti dress and Jimmy Choo shoes on The Tonight Show.

Click inside to watch the rest of Taraji P. Henson’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Taraji P. Henson Shares Wedding Details and Gets Serious About Mental Health

5-Second Summaries with Taraji P. Henson
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Taraji P. Henson

