Taylor Schilling Wears a Colorful Dress on the Set of 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 7!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens on Orange Is The New Black!

Taylor Schilling‘s character is out of jail!

The 34-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress was spotted filming a scene on Wednesday (September 26) in New York City.

The make-up free star was seen wearing a colorful dress for the show’s upcoming seventh season. In the scene, her character Piper Chapman is finally released from jail and can be seen standing around a crowd of people walking by.

In the finale of Season 6, Piper was granted early release following a prison wedding with Alex (Laura Prepon).