Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 6:58 pm

Taylor Schilling Wears a Colorful Dress on the Set of 'Orange Is The New Black' Season 7!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens on Orange Is The New Black!

Taylor Schilling‘s character is out of jail!

The 34-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress was spotted filming a scene on Wednesday (September 26) in New York City.

The make-up free star was seen wearing a colorful dress for the show’s upcoming seventh season. In the scene, her character Piper Chapman is finally released from jail and can be seen standing around a crowd of people walking by.

In the finale of Season 6, Piper was granted early release following a prison wedding with Alex (Laura Prepon).
