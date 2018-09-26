Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Kim Kardashian Left a Suggestive Comment on Kanye West's Instagram Account!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Michelle Dockery Begins Filming 'Downton Abbey' Movie - First Set Photos!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 11:27 am

Tiffany Haddish & Ike Barinholtz Get Star Support at 'The Oath' LA Film Fest Premiere!

Tiffany Haddish & Ike Barinholtz Get Star Support at 'The Oath' LA Film Fest Premiere!

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish happily strike a pose together on the red carpet while attending the LA Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of their film The Oath held on Tuesday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor and Tiffany, 38, were joined at the event by their co-stars John Cho, Chris Ellis, Nora Dunn, Carrie Brownstein, Jon Barinholtz, Meredith Hagner and the film’s producers Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick.

Also in attendance to show their support was Ike‘s former The Mindy Project co-stars Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak and Ed Weeks, Lizzy Caplan and her hubby Tom Riley, Busy Phillips, Colin Hanks, Josh Myers, Jai Courtney and his girlfriend Mecki Dent, Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Lauren Lapkus, Arden Myrin and Ike‘s wife Erica Hanson.

The film, from the producers of Get Out and Blackkklansman, will hit theaters on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 01
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 02
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 03
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 04
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 05
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 06
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 07
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 08
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 09
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 10
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 11
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 12
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 13
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 14
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 15
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 16
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 17
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 18
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 19
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 20
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 21
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 22
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 23
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 24
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 25
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 26
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 27
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 28
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 29
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 30
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 31
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 32
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 33
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 34
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 35
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 36
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 37
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 38
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 39
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 40
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 41
tiffany haddish ike barinholtz get star support at the oath la film fest 42

Credit: Vivien Killilea, Gabriel Olsen; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic
Posted to: Arden Myrin, BJ Novak, Busy Phillips, Carrie Brownstein, Chris Ellis, Colin Hanks, Ed Weeks, Erica Hanson, Ike Barinholtz, Jai Courtney, Jason Mantzoukas, John Cho, Jon Barinholtz, Josh Myers, Lauren Lapkus, Lizzy Caplan, Mecki Dent, Meredith Hagner, Mindy Kaling, Nick Kroll, Nora Dunn, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Riley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop