Tiffany Haddish & Ike Barinholtz Get Star Support at 'The Oath' LA Film Fest Premiere!

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish happily strike a pose together on the red carpet while attending the LA Film Festival World Premiere Gala screening of their film The Oath held on Tuesday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor and Tiffany, 38, were joined at the event by their co-stars John Cho, Chris Ellis, Nora Dunn, Carrie Brownstein, Jon Barinholtz, Meredith Hagner and the film’s producers Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick.

Also in attendance to show their support was Ike‘s former The Mindy Project co-stars Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak and Ed Weeks, Lizzy Caplan and her hubby Tom Riley, Busy Phillips, Colin Hanks, Josh Myers, Jai Courtney and his girlfriend Mecki Dent, Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Lauren Lapkus, Arden Myrin and Ike‘s wife Erica Hanson.

The film, from the producers of Get Out and Blackkklansman, will hit theaters on October 12 – Watch the trailer here!