Tom Holland & Zendaya Film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' in Italy!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are hard at work on their upcoming film Spider-Man: Far From Home!

The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars, both age 22, were spotted arriving by boat to Venice, Italy, on Wednesday (September 26).

They’ll reportedly be filming at the location for at least the next few days.

Zendaya had on a long black coat, glasses, and silver rings, wearing her hair in a ponytail and carrying a black and yellow bag.

Tom donned a black hoodie, baseball cap, and brown sunglasses.

The duo started filming the sequel back in July in England. ICYMI, see photos of them having fun at an arcade together during some time off!



Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.