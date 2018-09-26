Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, & Cindy Crawford Step Out at YouTube Cocktail Party in Paris!

Victoria Beckham strikes a pose as she arrives at the YouTube Cocktail Party on Wednesday night (September 26) in Paris, France.

The 44-year-old designer looked chic in a lavender blouse and yellow trousers as she hung out at the Paris Fashion Week event by party host fashion journalist Derek Blasberg along with CR Fashion Book Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld and British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful.

Other guests at the party included Cindy Crawford, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sara Sampaio, Olivia Palermo, Natasha Poly, and Amber Valletta.

The Honorable Jamie D. McCourt, Ambassador of the United States of America to France and Monaco, along with Derek, Head, Fashion and Beauty, YouTube, and Sebastien Missoffe, Vice President and Managing Director, Google France, hosted the event at the ambassador’s residence.

Off-White designer Virgil Abloh served as DJ, and HAIM performed.

