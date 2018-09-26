Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 1 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor is back tonight! Twenty castaways have been gathered for Season 37 of the hit series, dubbed “David vs. Goliath.”

The castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. Meet all the contestants!

The David tribe wins the first reward challenge. In the Goliath tribe, Dan finds the hidden immunity idol. During the first immunity challenge, the teams must run through an obstacle course and solve a puzzle. The Goliath tribe wins immunity.

On the boat ride back to the David camp, the boat hits a rough wave and injures Pat‘s back. He is forced to go to a hospital on doctor’s orders, and Jeff says he’s being pulled from the game for health reasons.

The David tribe does not go to tribal council.

Pat is the second person in Survivor history to become the first player eliminated due to medical reasons.

Pat Cusack, 40

David Tribe

Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.

Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.

Maintenance Manager