Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 9:53 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2018? Week 1 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor is back tonight! Twenty castaways have been gathered for Season 37 of the hit series, dubbed “David vs. Goliath.”

The castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. Meet all the contestants!

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

The David tribe wins the first reward challenge. In the Goliath tribe, Dan finds the hidden immunity idol. During the first immunity challenge, the teams must run through an obstacle course and solve a puzzle. The Goliath tribe wins immunity.

On the boat ride back to the David camp, the boat hits a rough wave and injures Pat‘s back. He is forced to go to a hospital on doctor’s orders, and Jeff says he’s being pulled from the game for health reasons.

The David tribe does not go to tribal council.

Pat is the second person in Survivor history to become the first player eliminated due to medical reasons.

Pat Cusack, 40

David Tribe
Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.
Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.
Maintenance Manager
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop