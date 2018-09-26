Who Won 'Big Brother' 2018? Season 20 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – The winner of Big Brother is revealed in this post, so stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled!

The winner of Big Brother‘s half million dollar prize has been named!

The contestants that made it to the final three were Tyler, JC, and Kaycee.

During the two-hour finale, we watched the three parts of the final HOH competition. The jury then voted for the winner of the season.

In Part 1 of the HOH competition, whoever rode a prototype spaceship the longest advanced directly to the third part of the competition. Tyler won the first round. In Part 2, Kaycee and JC programmed a laser to carve faces in “Mount Evictus.” Kaycee won the challenge.

The members of the jury then debated the remaining contestants.

In the final round, Kaycee and Tyler had to remember specific moments from the season. In the end, Kaycee won the most answers to become the final HOH. JC was then evicted from the house to become the ninth jury member.

Kaycee and Tyler gave their final speeches to the live jury, who then placed their votes.

JC, Angela, Brett and Haleigh voted for Tyler. Sam, Scottie, Fessy, Rockstar and Bayleigh voted for Kaycee.

And the winner is…

Kaycee Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Tempe, Ariz.

Occupation: Pro football player

Second place: Tyler Crispen

Third place: JC Mounduix