Alexander Skarsgard Hints That He's Returning for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 - Watch Here!

Alexander Skarsgard stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (September 26) and teased that he may be making his return to Big Little Lies for season two of the hit HBO series.

“I was on set, yes. I can’t disclose what I did on set,” the 42-year-old teased. “Maybe, I was acting. I might have been just moral support. I might have just made coffee for the ladies. I might have helped Meryl Streep with her acting… Not help, but just give her little pointers, fine tune it a bit.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

In the upcoming season, Meryl is portraying Mary Louise Wright, the headstrong mother of Perry (Skarsgard). They both starred in the 2014 film The Giver.

“I did a movie years ago and one of the incentives was to work with Meryl Streep. It was a scene with Meryl Streep and I was very, very excited about it,” Alexander recalled. “I didn’t sleep the night before. I was really excited about it. I showed up on set and I was like, ‘Alright, where is Mrs. Streep?’”

Also pictured: Alexander joining co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Jeremy Saulnier at the screening of their Netflix film Hold the Dark in New York City.



Alexander Skarsgård Hints at a Return to Big Little Lies Season 2

Click inside to watch the rest of Alexander Skarsgard’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Alexander Skarsgård Teaches Jimmy the Swedish Midsummer Dance