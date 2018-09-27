Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande is opening up to her fans.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (September 27) to get some of her emotions off of her chest.

“Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” Ariana first tweeted, before adding, “i’m so f—ing tired pls” and “jus wake me up when i’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace.”

Ariana has been going through a lot over the past year. Between the terrorist attack at her concert, to the recent overdose of Mac Miller, it’s no surprise that Ariana is in need of some time off.

Ariana also resurfaced a tweet from earlier this month. “j f—ing k,” Ariana tweeted along with re-tweeting her own post from last weekend assuring fans that “everything will be okay.”

Ariana then took to Twitter to thank her fans for all of their love and support.

“ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it,” Ariana tweeted. “ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.”